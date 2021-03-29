Maryland Department of Health advises locals not to purchase certain dairy

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health announced cheeses under the brand names, La Ceiba, La Colonia, and Selectos Latinos, should be avoided until further notice.

The department reported that these cheeses contained E.coli and Staph bacteria, which can cause gastrointestinal illness and can make consumers very sick if eaten.

If you have purchased these selected items, you’re advised to throw it away as soon as possible.

“In Maryland, the Department of Health is on a regular basis inspecting dairy producers and dairy manufacturers, and we will continue to do so, to assure that Maryland consumers are safe,” said Dr. Clifford Mitchell, Director of the Environmental Health Bureau at the Maryland Department of Health.

If you have already eaten these products, experts say you may experience stomach pain, diarrhea, or vomiting, and if so you’re urged to contact your medical provider.