Maryland Democratic Party nearly triples fundraising goal for hungry families

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Maryland Democratic Party announced that it raised over $5,000 for families in need, in partnership with the Maryland Food Bank.

The original plan was only to raise $2,000, but now the Party is setting its sights on the $6,000 mark. Every dollar raised provides an estimated three meals for those experiencing food insecurity, so this new goal can provide about 18,000 meals. According to the Party, about 2.5 million Marylanders are thought to be food insecure, and the demand for food banks has been soaring higher and higher.

The fundraiser is still ongoing and accepting donations. For more information or to donate, you can visit the Maryland Democratic Party website.