Maryland Democratic Party holds annual legislative meeting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Democratic Party held its annual legislative meeting on Tuesday. While the meeting is typically an in-person luncheon, this year it was held over Zoom due to the pandemic.

A week ahead of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, the Party gathered to discuss the recent events in Washington, D.C., and to look ahead to the next two years, during which Democrats will control the presidency, the House, and the Senate. Notable attendees included Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressman David Trone.

A future member of Biden’s administration also attended the event and spoke about the president-elect’s goals for the first few months of his term.

“They will put 100% of their effort into making sure that we beat covid-19. That we get out 100 million shots in the first 100 days,” said Cedric Richmond, a current Louisiana representative. Richmond will be serving as a White House senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement after Jan. 20.