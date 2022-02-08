Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Doug Gansler partners with former Hyattsville mayor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s term will end next year, which means the Maryland Gubernatorial election season is approaching. Former Attorney General Douglas Gansler, a Democrat, runs for Logan’s seat. Today he announced his partner for Lieutenant Governor would be former Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth served as mayor for six years building up the city of Hyattsville. This is her first time running for a position in state leadership. This will be Gansler’s fourth time, and he ran for Governor in 2014.

Together they say they plan to tackle development for small businesses, criminal justice issues, public safety, and more, especially within small towns on the Western side of Maryland.

“It is the thing that brings me immense joy and being able to help build a community to make sure that every Marylander feels that they are living in a state that not only accepts them for who they are but supports them in being the best version of themselves,” said Hollingsworth.

“We’re really excited about providing the opportunity to access for people throughout Maryland in terms of public health, education, jobs, public safety, affordable housing,” said Gansler.

Hollingsworth and Gansler are going up against several other candidates for Governor and lt. Governor.

The primary election will be held on June 28.