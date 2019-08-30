Maryland Delegate Paul Corderman opens Hagerstown office

The new office is located in the Professional Arts Building in suite 210.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The city of Hagerstown celebrated the opening of the downtown office of Maryland Delegate Paul Corderman (R) on Thursday afternoon.

The delegate said the need to have an office is to meet with constituents to better serve them.

Being in the heart of Hagerstown is vital to that because he wants to be apart of what is going on downtown.

Corderman said that because the largest revitalization project in the history of the community is going on, being downtown allows him to be apart of that and be part of the community as this area grows and moves forward.

“There’s a lot of things we are trying to work on across the board. You could go anywhere from public safety, to economic development to education, so I wouldn’t say there is one particular thing. There are a bunch of little things we are working on all at the same time,” Corderman said.

