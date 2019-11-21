Maryland Delegate Neil Parrott to run for Congress

Parrott, a founder of the Tea Party movement here over a decade ago, told supporters at several locations in the district Thursday that he will take a conservative agenda to Washington.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Delegate Neil Parrott has announced a run in the Republican primary for the state’s 6th congressional district in the 2020 election.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Representative David Trone, a freshman, is expected to seek re-election.

Parrott, a founder of the Tea Party movement here over a decade ago, told supporters at several locations in the district Thursday that he will take a conservative agenda to Washington.

In Hagerstown fellow Delegate Paul Corderman introduced Parrott at a kickoff gathering attended by dozens of supporters.

Parrott’s platform calls for:

Widening Interstate 81 and adding toll lanes to I-270 as proposed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Repealing Obamacare

Providing for education vouchers, charter schools and education savings accounts (ESA’s)

Restricting abortion with no federal funding for Planned Parenthood and NGO’s (non-government organizations) providing them.

Strict border enforcement to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking which contributes to the opioid epidemic here.

Transitioning welfare recipients to the workforce.

Cheering Parrott at his Hagerstown announcement was supporter Kathy Fuller who says Parrott’s values are what the district needs.

Maryland’s 6th district extends 200 miles from suburban Washington, D.C. in Montgomery County to the West Virginia border, taking in a portion of Frederick and Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties.

Both Trone and Parrott may draw opposition for the April 28 primary but no serious challengers have emerged as of now.