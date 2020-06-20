Maryland Del. Mike McKay awards students with scholarships

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — For some people education can be challenging, especially during a pandemic, but Delegate Mike McKay wants to ensure that students are able to succeed with their futures.

Each year the delegate and his general assembly chooses a group of students to award with scholarships.

48 high school seniors in Allegany and Washington County have been selected to receive this scholarship to further their education.

Normally students who are selected to receive these awards are awarded in person, but because of the pandemic Delegate Mckay took to social media to congratulate the recipients.

“You know there’s a lot of stress going on whether it be the pandemic or world issues that are going on, so it really feels good to be able to make somebody’s day to tell them they got a $1,200 or $1,400 scholarship, as a delegate, we get to do a lot of great things, but the scholarship program, really is near and dear to my heart,” said McKay.

The Delegate went on to say that he wants to encourage all students to stay strong, and consistnet because many things are uncertain but your education should not be.

