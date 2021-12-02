Maryland Del. Cox pushes forward with gubernatorial campaign after Trump endorsement

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick, Caroll) is going full steam ahead with his campaign to succeed Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) as Maryland’s next governor in 2022.

He’s still riding the high from the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, which he announced last week and again touted during a press conference in Annapolis Thursday morning.

He says he is not backing down from his right-leaning policies on ending vaccine and mask mandates, removing critical race theory from classrooms, and ending immigrant sanctuary policies.

Though he and the current governor are both Republicans, Cox says he no longer supports Hogan because he feels he is too closely aligned with the agenda of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Marylanders are fed up, they don’t want politicians using never-ending claims about COVID to be used as a tool for political control. They do not want Maryland shut down any longer. They don’t want our commerce secretary to decide some businesses are essential and some are not,” said Cox during his press conference.

Delegate Cox has also picked a running mate to serve as his lieutenant governor if he’s elected: Gordana Schifanelli. She stood next to him at the press conference.

She is an attorney and adjunct professor of law and economics at the United States Naval Academy.