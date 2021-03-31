Maryland decides to replace its state song

The General Assembly has decided to replace Maryland’s state song because it glorifies a past reflecting division and insensitivity.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s state song, Maryland my Maryland, is about to be history. Both houses of the General Assembly have decided that the time has passed for the Civil War-era call to arms for the Confederacy. The song was played by the University of Maryland marching band and also at the start of the legendary Preakness Stakes every year.

Following national division from Charlottesville in 2017 and more recent racial tensions, the legislature, led by Senator Cheryl Kagan of Montgomery County, is repealing the song for clinging to the Old South and slavery.

“After Freddie Gray, after George Floyd, after Brianna Taylor, and with new leadership in the House and Senate, I think we’ve all said, it’s finally time,” said Kagan (D-Montgomery County).

Two of her colleagues, however, Delegates Dan Cox from Frederick and Carroll counties, and Neil Parrott from Washington County, feel the song still has a rightful place in history.

Delegate Dan Cox (R – Frederick & Carroll Counties) said, “It’s an element of our history that we should preserve so that our children will know both sides of what happened and to understand our history in Maryland.”

This view is shared by Delegate Neil Parrott (R – Washington County).

“People need to understand the history of why things were happening at the time. and not just throw it out because it doesn’t agree with what you agree with today,” Parrott said.

Governor Larry Hogan has indicated he will sign the bill to repeal the song as the state’s official tune.