Maryland deals with a shortage of second vaccine doses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Vaccine administration in Maryland seems to have hit another roadblock. The state has been trailing behind the rest of the country in terms of vaccine administration, especially when compared to the state’s immediate neighbor, West Virginia.

Now, a new problem has been added to the list. The state received less than half the number of 2nd doses than was expected in a week from the federal government. This drastically impeded progress for many hospitals to fully vaccinate frontline workers. The reason behind the discrepancy is not fully clear.

“We think that in the transition between the two administrations, HHS has been having a struggle reconciling the data,” said Dennis Schrader, acting health secretary. “They’ve got a lot of new people trying to figure out how this data works.”

In Washington County, Meritus Medical Center has taken steps to continue vaccinating those who need it during this shortage.

“Thankfully we have folks in charge who made the decision way back at the beginning not to over-schedule vaccines beyond the supply we had,” said Joelle Butler, Mertius Health corporate communications. “So what we have currently in second doses will meet the needs of all of the folks who have already had first dose vaccines with our clinic.”

The CDC allows for up to 6 weeks between 1st and 2nd doses. Although, according to a recent study done by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, citizens who have already had COVID-19 may be able to skip the 2nd dose altogether.

The authors of the study wrote, “We think that in times of vaccine shortage … A) a single dose of vaccine [can be sufficient] for patients already having had laboratory-confirmed covid-19; and B) patients who have had laboratory-confirmed covid-19 can be placed lower on the vaccination priority list.”

It is important to note this study is not yet peer-reviewed and needs to be replicated before any conclusions can be made.