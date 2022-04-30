COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — After nearly 2 years, the University of Maryland’s Maryland Day community event has returned in person with thousands of people in attendance on Saturday.

After months of planning, help from hundreds of volunteers, and more than 300 activities from various departments and businesses, organizers say putting together Maryland day is always worth it.

“We’ve been anxiously awaiting the arrival of maryland day. We’ve been doing this event since 1999. So for us, it was extremely important to be able to welcome everyone to campus and it’s a beautiful day,” said Cynthia Martinez, Senior Director of brand marketing for the University.

The annual event was put on pause due to the pandemic, but this year their back in person.

“Especially because it’s like because of COVID we had to like quarantine, we had to like stay in it’s been a great time to getting to experience something with everyone together,” said guest Aamaly Hossain.

Many of the activities were moved outside this year.

“We wanted to make sure that everything was safe, people felt comfortable, but we wanted to make sure also that a lot of our indoor events went outside so there is more of a balance of outdoor events versus indoor,” said Martinez.

There were several tents with different activities spread out all across the university’s campus.

“It is a great way for the community, the surrounding community just in our in our area as a whole to come out and see what our students our faculty and our staff are doing for our communities for the state of Maryland and for the for the world,” said Martinez.

Guests also got to watch live performances from the school’s step team, band and more.

For some people, this is their first Maryland day.

“I did not think it was gonna be as big as I thought it wouldn’t be. But I’m so glad that there’s so many people,” said Amreen Anowar.

Anowar plans to attend the University of Maryland in the fall, she saw Saturday as a great day to drive nearly 40 miles with her friends to visit and enjoy the campus.

“It’s so nice to see new faces and different types of people because I’m from Calvert County, Maryland and there’s there’s just the same type of people and I’m just excited to be in new atmosphere,” said Anowar.

Martinez hopes Maryland Day is an experience everyone enjoys.

“We want everyone to come ready to learn ready to explore and ready just to smile and have a great time,” she said.