Maryland Crime Solvers offer $10,000 in decapitated dog case

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Crime Solvers organization in Maryland is offering a $10,000 reward for information that can lead to the resolution of an animal cruelty case in which two dogs were found decapitated in the woods.

Last month, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of two black Labrador retrievers were found in a wooded area of Mechanicsville.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said animal control officers believed the dogs had been discarded within two days of their discovery.

No suspects were identified. A reward of up to $1,000 was initially offered.