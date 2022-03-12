FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Officers from the Maryland State Police responded to a complaint of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near MD Route 340 and MD Route 17 in Frederick County, Maryland, around 4:08 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Accent, identified as Iva Hermus, 69, of Staten Island, New York, was driving westbound on MD Route 340. Due to the strong winds and snow, Iva pulled over to the side of the road so that her passenger could continue driving. However, the driver of a black Honda Accord, which was also going westbound, lost control of his vehicle as she exited. As a result, the Honda Accord crashed with the Hyundai Accent, colliding with Iva when it slid off the road.

According to the news release, Iva was taken to R. Adams Crowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash. The Honda Accord’s driver and passenger were transferred to Frederick Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Hyundai Accent’s passenger had minor injuries in the crash and was medically cleared at the spot.

Notifications to the next of kin have been sent out. Because of the incident and the buildup of snow on the road, Route 340 was shut down for less than an hour. The road has been reopened after being cleared.