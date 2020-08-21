Maryland COVID positivity rate drops below 5% statewide

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Maryland announced that all jurisdictions have reported a positivity rate below 5%. (AP Photo/Matt York)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An uplifting report on the COVID-19 pandemic for the state of Maryland was released earlier by Governor Larry Hogan.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland have a positivity rate lower than 5% as of August 19th. This has been the trend since June 25th.

The Maryland Department of Health released the percent of positive tests as of August 20th, 2020.

Governor Larry Hogan stated in a press release that he is pleased with the positivity rate report. However, he warned his residents that while the milestone should be celebrated, the state cannot become complacent.

“We are very pleased to see that, for the first time, all 24 jurisdictions are reporting positivity rates below 5%. While we are encouraged by this important milestone, this crisis is far from over. It is absolutely critical that we continue taking strong precautions to slow the spread of this deadly virus.” Governor Larry Hogan

The Maryland Department of Health has also reported that nearly 1.7 million tests have been conducted meaning almost 20% of the population has been tested for the virus.

After seeing a spike in cases in young people, the positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 remains below 4% after a 44% decline since July 23rd. The positivity rate among Marylanders 35 and older is 2.97%.

The Department of Health has also reported a decline in total hospitalisations which, as of August 20th, stands at 445. Furthermore, Intensive Care Unit levels have seen a 32% decrease since July 25th with only 107 ICU beds in use throughout the entire state.

The statewide positivity rate still remains at 3.29% and the World Health Organization recommends positivity rates at or below 5% for at least 14 days before progressing with reopening plans.