Maryland COVID-19 update: April 15

(WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is speaking at 2:30 p.m. on April 15 to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response efforts and latest case data.

Hogan is ordering employees at essential retail businesses to wear face coverings, effective Saturday, April 18 at 7 a.m. The governor is also converting the Hagerstown correctional facility to treat COVID-19 patients. Sixty additional response tents are coming to Frederick, Hagerstown, Germantown, as well as Jessup, Annapolis, Baltimore and Randallstown.

According to the latest statewide data from the Maryland Department of Health on April 15:

10,032 confirmed cases statewide (Negative results: 45,731)

2,231 hospitalizations, 607 released from isolation

349 deaths

Yesterday, Maryland reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths which marked the highest number of deaths in the state from the virus in a 24-hour period, the Associated Press reported.

Montgomery County reports the second highest number of COVID-19 cases out of all the Maryland counties, at 1,933. There have been 44 COVID-19 deaths in Montgomery County.