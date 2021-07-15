Maryland court ruling to protect jobless benefits will not be appealed

Antashia Smith of Frederick applauds the Maryland court decision this week to protect enhanced jobless benefits. Governor Larry Hogan sought to cut them off.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A circuit court judge has overruled Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s plan to eliminate jobless benefits for hundreds of thousands of households across the state.

Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill said “the personal magnitude of harm” Hogan’s plan would cause is reason to protect the federal enhanced benefits program. Hogan maintains that employers are desperate for workers, and the continued aid from Washington is a disincentive to getting back in the workforce. The court asserts that for many households, child care and access to transportation are barriers to getting back on the job right away.

“It’s actually helping a lot of families keep their stability and it’s also helping a lot of homeless people being able to get themselves back on their feet and everything else like that. So I agree with the judge. No, the governor shouldn’t be able to cut them off,” Antashia Smith, a Frederick resident, said.

The governor says he will not appeal. At least 25 states led by Republican governors have sought to end the enhanced federal benefits program.