Maryland Court Of Appeals grants temporary restraining order to keep federal unemployment benefits for 10 days

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Marylanders were expecting their enhanced unemployment to expire on July 3, but the federal benefits never expired: Baltimore City Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order stopping the state of Maryland from ending those extra benefits.

Shortly after the restraining order was issued, Governor Hogan filed an appeal, but it was dismissed by Maryland’s highest court. Baltimore City Circuit Court will now hold a full hearing on the case. Sally Dworak-Fisher of Public Justice Center, who represents one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said she is pleased with the judge’s ruling.

“The circuit court judge found merit to the case, found that we were likely to succeed on the legal arguments we made and understood that hundreds of 1,000s of Marylanders were about to suffer irreparable and immediate harm,” Dworak-Fisher said.

“We are confident the courts will ultimately rule in favor of our fight to get more Marylanders back to work and continue a booming economic recovery,” wrote Michael Ricci, Director of Communications for Hogan’s office.

The temporary restraining order will remain until July 13, and the Baltimore City Circuit court judge is expected to set a hearing date early this week.