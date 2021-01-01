Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin announces death of 25-year-old son

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announced the loss of his 25-year-old son Tommy Raskin in a statement Thursday.
“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor,” said the statement. “We are devastated and demolished to be without him.”
Tommy Raskin was in his second year at Harvard Law School and a graduate of Amherst College.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan expressed his sympathy in a Tweet Thursday.
The statement said Tommy is survived by his sisters Hannah and Tabitha, and dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and grandparents Arlene Bloom and Lynn Raskin.
The Raskins said, while they are grateful for the outpouring of support, that everyone “observe strict COVID-19 protocols during this time of grief.”
It is unclear how Tommy Raskin died.
