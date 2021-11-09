Maryland congressional candidate raises federal Constitutional issue in remapping new districts

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It has the potential to be a major league political showdown: drawing the congressional and legislative maps for Maryland in this new decade.

The exercise takes place every ten years after the census. An independent state commission has a draft map ready for review by the General Assembly, but one congressional hopeful in the state’s Sixth District — Carleah Summers — is raising the issue that incumbent David Trone does not technically live in the district he represents. There is nothing illegal about it: the U.S. Constitution says only that members of the U.S. House be residents of the state from which they are elected. Still, Summers thinks there is a need for reform.

“I think it definitely, in speaking to voters, makes a difference for them to have representation from someone who actually lives in their community,” Summers said.

Maryland’s primary election is not until June of next year.