Maryland comptroller calls for “top-to-bottom” review of pandemic relief funding

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D-Md.) is calling for a full review of where and who Maryland’s state and federal COVID-19 relief dollars went to over the last year.

During Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting, Franchot announced he’s planning to recommend a commission of fiscal experts is established to do a “top-to-bottom review” of those financial relief programs.

He says some of his main goals are seeing if the money went to Maryland’s neediest people and small businesses, along with tracking down fraudulent claims for pandemic relief funds.

“Literally, people who have stolen the financial identities of Marylanders and used it to defraud the U.S. and the Maryland treasuries. We estimate $500 million went to fraudsters in unemployment checks alone last year,” Franchot said.

The 2022 gubernatorial hopeful also said it’s important that the commission is not made up of elected officials but of subject matter experts. Franchot told Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) and Treasurer Nancy Kopp (D-Md.) he plans to make the formal recommendation in writing later this week.



If the commission is established, Franchot also wants the commission to look at the business practices of local and national companies during the pandemic.