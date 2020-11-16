Maryland company donates 200,000 face shields to Maryland schools

FILE – The City of San Diego is producing face shields with 3D printer technology. The shields are being delivered mostly to health care workers south of the border. (Courtesy: City of San Diego)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced today that he accepted a donation of 200,000 face shields to the Maryland Department of Education from Hardwire LLC., a Maryland based manufacturing company.

“After spending months ramping up our stockpile of PPE, Maryland now has a 90-day emergency supply of the most critical resources and has distributed more than 78 million units of PPE,” said Governor Hogan. “This donation of face shields from Hardwire will help Maryland further boost our critical stockpile and prepare our state to face this surge of COVID-19.”

Hardwire, a company that manufactures military armor, retooled a manufacturing facility to make the face shields earlier this year. The company has also donated face shields to FEMA, other state governments, hospitals, nursing homes, businesses, and individuals.

“As a working father of four with a working spouse, and as an employer of essential workers who have families of their own, we understand how important it is to ensure schools are open, safe, and functional for teachers, staff, students, and their families,” said George Tunis, Hardwire CEO.