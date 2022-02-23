ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — It’s an ongoing battle in the Maryland courts, drawing fair congressional maps based on the latest census.

An Anne Arundel County circuit judge heard arguments again Wednesday on the latest challenge. At issue is the eastern shore congressional district which was redrawn to take in precincts from all the way across the Chesapeake Bay in Anne Arundel County to dilute the political strength of the incumbent Republican. Washington County Delegate Neil Parrott is a plaintiff in the suit to get the current set of maps — drawn by the Democratic-dominated General Assembly – tossed out.

“They’ve gerrymandered the map so it’s the Republican protection map,” Parrott exclaims. “Except for the one they don’t like which is Andy Harris Republican on the Eastern Shore to hurt his district which is just not fair.”

Maryland isn’t the only state struggling with new political maps. Ohio’s dispute has gone to its supreme court and may result in changing their May 3 primary date.