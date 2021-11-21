Maryland Christmas Show’s 37th season underway

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Nothing brings back the yuletide spirit quite like the Maryland Christmas show. The show is located in Frederick, Maryland brings vendors including artists, and craftsmen under not just one roof, but several.

The Lynch family started the Maryland Christmas Show approximately 38 years ago. This year’s event showcases about 120 arts and crafts vendors.

“It is a mix of mostly arts and crafts, handmade arts and crafts, Christmas gifts, specialty foods, a little bit entertainment. it’s just great day out for the family,” said Mark Lynch, whose parents started the Maryland Christmas Show.

With Christmas just a couple of weeks away, people are starting to get some of their Christmas shopping is done and with the Maryland Christmas shows 37th season underway it’s the perfect place to do it.

The show has been a tradition for a lot of families and even a new tradition for first-timers.

“I really like it. I like seeing all the booths. It’s really cool to kind of see all the different shops they have,” said, first time shopper, Anna Conine.

The Maryland Christmas Show will be back open November 26-28.