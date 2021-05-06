Maryland celebrates the 2021 Financial Education & Capability Awards

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The eighth annual Maryland Financial Education and Capability Awards were held May 5th and this year’s ceremony specifically recognized the importance of financial education during COVID-19.

The awards highlighted the financial education achievements of public school teachers, community champions and outstanding organizations. The award winners were announced by Nonprofits CASH Campaign of Maryland, The Maryland Council of Economic Education, and The Maryland State Department of Education.

Jesse M. Ketterman of the University of Maryland extension in Allegany County won the community champion award for his leadership role on the financial wellness team.

Ketterman said, “one of the things we know from some of the studies that are out there is that 20 percent of people in Maryland spend more than they make. And so sometimes you just have to go back and track your spending, tracking your income and making adjustments so that you can make ends meet.”

Usually the winners are honored by the general assembly during session at the state house but since last year’s session was cut short by the pandemic, the 2020 winners were also honored during this year’s virtual celebration.