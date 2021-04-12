Maryland celebrates ‘State Park Week’

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford announced that this week will the Maryland State Park Week.

Throughout the week, Marylanders are encouraged to rethink the way they view their relationship with nature. In a statement, Rutherford acknowledged the role that state parks and recreational areas play in the lives of Marylanders.

“The forests, parks, and wildlife management areas in Maryland offer us ample opportunities to appreciate natural beauty, enjoy new adventures, and make lasting memories,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “As we continue the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, we should continue to explore the hidden gems in our backyards and take advantage of the outdoor recreational opportunities available to us all.”

Last year, state parks welcomed 21.5 million visitors, a 45% increase in attendance over the previous year. State parks have welcomed an estimated 2.58 million visitors in the first three months of 2021.