Maryland celebrates ribbon cutting of University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center

LARGO, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland leaders and the community gathered in Largo to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

This new state-of- the- art facility represents a new era of health care in Prince George’s County. and is the first new hospital in Maryland in 30 years. This $543 million facility was jointly funded by the state, county, and University of Maryland Medical System.

Governor Larry Hogan said, “we’ve been working on it the whole seven years I’ve been Governor and it’s just incredible to see it finally come to fruition.”

The new hospital replaces the previous Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly and it’s planning has taken decades — so in the meantime county residents have had to go to hospitals outside of their area and have been neglected high quality patient care.

House Speaker, Adrienne A. Jones said, “while Maryland has the number one health care delivery system in the country, our second largest county did not have quality and quality hospitals.”

PG County was disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and health disparities, which County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks says even further revealed structural inequities and a greater need for this facility.

Alsobrooks said, “we pledge to not only continue to push to make sure that healthcare is available, but we want it to be available to every member of our community, and every corner of our community. No person will be left behind.”

The 600 thousand square foot medical center will offer a 41-bay emergency department with a trauma care, 32 intensive care beds, two endoscopy suites, two catheterization labs, eight operating rooms, and a 15-bed pediatric. The facility will officially open June 12th.