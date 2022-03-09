HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — While Wednesday was National Crab Meat Day, no other state got quite as hyped as Maryland.

Home to the Chesapeake Bay and the Maryland Blue Crab, you don’t have to look far to find a seafood spot. And according to the state’s official website, half of the United States’ blue crabs are harvested from the Bay.

Richard Herzog, a co-owner of Chic’s Seafood — a decades-old mom-and-pop shop in Hagerstown — said that Wednesday was a busy day for his restaurant.

“The business has been wonderful! I couldn’t believe it because the rain usually knocks it off a little bit, but … We needed it,” said Herzog. “Coming out of winter, this is always the toughest time.”

Herzog said the restaurant decided to beef up the size of their crabcakes last summer, so he’s looking forward to being able to do some specials for next year’s National Crab Meat Day.

“I just thank the good lord for every day,” he said. “We’re thankful for the lot we get.”