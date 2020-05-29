Maryland businesses welcome Governor Hogan loosening COVID-19 restrictions

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With Maryland Governor Larry Hogan relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as of 5 p.m. Friday, local businesses seem to be welcoming the move back to normalcy.

While some parts of the state, like the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area counties, are more tentative because of the high number of COVID-19 cases there, communities like Hagerstown can reopen pools, day camps and outdoor dining under strict social distancing guidelines.

Bill Skomski owns Benny’s Pub in Hagerstown and says “There are a lot of businesses out there that really need to get open. And the governor’s doing the right thing by letting people reopen. If people choose to stay home they stay home. If they want come out they come out.”

The governor loosened the restrictions because of declines in the rate of positive coronavirus tests and because the state is reaching its goal of 10,000 tests a day.

