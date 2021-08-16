Maryland businesses still struggling amidst pandemic

Business owners have financial assistance available through grants and various paycheck protection programs

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — It’s predicted the new delta variant could take us back to square one with curfews and business closures, but Maryland officials are preparing to be sure many aren’t impacted.

Senator Chris Van Hollen made his rounds in Montgomery County to highlight federal funding within the American Rescue plan. That plan provided relief for Maryland businesses, mental health facilities, and career development programs.

During a roundtable discussion, live entertainment venue owners talked about some of the challenges they’ve faced due to the pandemic. Concert halls, venues, and theatres are hit pretty hard, as some aren’t able to go virtual. Van Hollen said, “So much, of course, of theatre and arts, is that in-person experience, so we really needed those funds to tie them over.”

Officials say business owners are still able to get financial assistance through grants and various paycheck protection programs.