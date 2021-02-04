Maryland business community organizes to fight proposed digital advertising sales tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A coalition of small business activists across Maryland met virtually on Thursday in opposition to a proposed digital advertising sales tax.

Marylanders for Tax Fairness, a 200-member coalition claiming 8,000 supporters, say the measure – projected to raise $250 million for the state treasury – will hurt a business at a time when it can least afford the added tax burden one year into the pandemic.

Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford was vocal among coalition activists opposing the tax.

“The General Assembly rushed through a flawed bill in the 11th hour in an already rushed session without public input, without follow up,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford’s view is echoed by House Minority Leader Nic Kipke.

“The pandemic aside, Maryland is already one of the highest taxed states in the nation. It serves as a disservice to innovation bringing into our state entrepreneurship, and frankly, whether it’s a small mom and pop business or a large corporation, they take these things into account when they decide where they’re going to do business,” Kipke said.