Maryland breaks record for early voting on 1st day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has set a new high for voter turnout on the first day of in-person early voting. More than 125,000 people voted Monday by 5 p.m. The previous high was 123,623 in 2016. While more than 1.6 million Maryland residents have requested mail-in ballots due to concerns about the coronavirus, residents at early voting centers said Monday they felt strongly about voting in person. More than 1 million Maryland voters have cast ballots so far. Early voting in Maryland runs for eight consecutive days. That includes Saturday and Sunday. Early voting will end in Maryland the day before Election Day, which is Tuesday of next week.
