Maryland boy chooses to “Be the Change” after losing parent to cancer

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — An Oakland, Maryland boy is giving back to his community after his father lost his battle with cancer.

After suffering the loss of two father figures, 10-year-old Carter says he wanted to give back to his community. Carter’s father passed away from colon cancer when Carter was just ten months old. This year, he also lost his stepfather in a tragic car accident. Carter’s mom says her son has always had a helping heart.

“We’ve talked about his dad, David, over the years and how he passed away. It doesn’t surprise me that he would want to do something like this to help others,” Cassie Marsh said.

Carter decided to participate in a school project called “Be the Change.” This is a community hours project that gets youth more involved in the world around them. With the help of his mom, Carter is raising money and donations for two different organizations that helped their family when they first lost his dad.

“I’ll know that I’ll be helping other people that need help,” Carter Goff said.

While seeing more loss in his short life than many adults face, officials from the hospice center say it hasn’t stopped Carter from wanting to impact his community.

“Carter is bringing such education and knowledge to that age group, they wouldn’t hear they would be taken out of the room, it might be too painful for them to hear,” Donna Brenneman said, the executive director at Hospice of Garrett County said.

Cassie says they will continue donating to the organizations that helped them when their family needed it the most. She says this is a way her family can try to repay all the people that helped them in the face of losing a loved one.

“They don’t know how much that means for what they’ve done whether its donations or just the support this is our way to take his project up a notch and give back to those in need”.

Cassie and her family will be putting on a bingo event in March of 2020 to continue raising donations. Carter’s project is also on Facebook for anyone interested in donating.

