Maryland Board of Public Works approves grant for newspaper shooting memorial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM/AP) — Maryland’s spending panel has approved funding for a memorial honoring five people killed at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.

The Board of Public Works approved a $300,000 grant to partially fund the Guardians of the 1st Amendment Memorial in Annapolis.

The memorial is still expected to be complete before the dedication on June 28, the three-year anniversary of the shooting

The memorial’s design features five pillars in front of the First Amendment carved in stone beneath the trees of Newman Park. A brick wall includes an engraving of the newspaper’s front page from the day after the shooting.

