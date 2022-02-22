WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Superintendent of Schools for the Maryland State Board of Education made a recommendation regarding mask-wearing in schools to turn that decision over to local jurisdictions. While some board members favored it, other board members say they think it’s too soon to make that type of decision considering the new variant of COVID-19.

“If you want the state superintendent’s recommendation, my stance is it’s time to give it back to the local control so that they can make the responsible decision,” said Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools.

According to the board and health officials, the statewide COVID-19 pandemic emergency condition that threatened in-person school attendance and learning has diminished. Still, while most board members favor, some don’t agree.

“I’m concerned we’re going to lose children from the physical classrooms to either home and hospital teaching or a mass exodus to virtual programs,” said Rachel McCusker, a teacher representative for the Maryland State Board of Education.

Gov. Larry Hogan spoke out, saying he was pleased with the board’s decision.

“We’ve been very pleased. This is something that we’ve been pushing the state board to take action on,” said Gov. Hogan.

The AELR committee must now decide on the matter.

WDVM reached out to the Washington County Public Schools. They provided us with a statement saying, “WCPS staff was hoping the State Board of Education had the authority to make a firm decision and take immediate action regarding the emergency regulation today. However, it is clear the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee must now decide on the matter. If the AELR passes the Maryland State Board of Education’s action as approved, WCPS will make it optional to wear a face-covering in all school facilities. The optional masking will be effective at the earliest reasonable time in line with the AELR’s final decision. WCPS will share additional information with our learning community as it becomes available.”