Maryland Board of Education proposes “off-ramp” mask mandate option

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Board Members voted for a new mask mandate plan for their 24 public schools.

Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury, asked the board not to lift the current mandate in place, but to create a way for schools to reach an optional mask mandate down the line.

The superintendent proposed the idea of an “off-ramp”, which would be based on COVID-19 metrics in the area.

“Quarantine learning is not fun, it’s disruption. And so, you know, that the mask has paid off to minimize that and also make sure that we’re not quarantining more people than we have to,” Choudhury said.

A final decision about the proposed idea will not be officially made until it is presented to the board at the next meeting.