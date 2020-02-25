Maryland bill seeks to stop landlord limits on housing vouchers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With affordable housing a real challenge for thousands in Washington County — especially for low-income families — a bill in the Maryland General Assembly seeks to prevent landlords from refusing to accept rent payments with housing vouchers.

Geordie Newman heads the Washington County Community Action Council and says the voucher can often make the difference between one having a roof over their head or being homeless.

Senator Will Smith (D – Montgomery County) is sponsoring a bill in the state legislature forbidding landlords from refusing vouchers as rent payments.

“If you are working a minimum wage job,” says Newman, “it’s impossible to afford rent and then your utilities and groceries. The vouchers are critical for so many in our community. They would simply not have housing without them.”

This is the third straight year the voucher anti-discrimination bill has been proposed.