Maryland bill proposes giving voters more say in legislative vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The people’s opinion on who represents them in the Maryland General Assembly may soon get louder.

Under a legislative proposal, vacancies in the legislature will go to popular election, scrapping the current system in which the governor appoints a replacement on the recommendation of a highly politicized state central committee.

Vacancies can occur from death, resignation, a lawmaker seeking higher office or a conviction, as happened in December when Baltimore City Delegate Cheryl Glenn stepped down on charges of selling her vote on cannabis legislation.

Another example is when Chanel Branch, a member of the state central committee, who happens to be the daughter of House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch, voted for herself and with enough votes from allies secured the appointment to the vacant seat.

Under the plan from Senator Clarence Lam, a Democrat from Howard and Baltimore Counties, the current system would be scrapped in favor of a Constitutional amendment to give voters power to fill a vacancy directly at the ballot box.

A companion bill to Lam’s is pending in the House of Delegates.