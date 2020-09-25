Maryland begins mailing ballots for General Election

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland has started mailing ballots, the Maryland Board of Election has announced.
The board says around 800,000 ballots will be shipped to voters over the next five days along with expediting the delivery process.
The first phase of the dropping off ballot drop boxes starts next week. Each jurisdiction will have at least two ballot drop box locations for voters.
A total of 282 ballot drop boxes will available around the state.
If you are unsure where to drop off your ballot, click here.
AP contributed to this story
