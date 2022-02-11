Maryland-based NovaVax says its shot is safe for kids as young as 12

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George’s University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — NovaVax, a Maryland-based vaccine manufacturer, said Thursday that its shot is safe and effective for kids as young as 12.

NovaVax would be a late-comer in the vaccine game in the United States, as it is still under review by the FDA, but the shot has been cleared for use in Europe. Despite the company’s rollout lagging behind Pfizer and Moderna’s, NovaVax’s CEO Stanley Erck believes their product still has a place in the fight against COVID-19.

“There’s a couple of different groups that are really important, and there’s the vaccine hesitancy group that is looking for a protein-based vaccine [that] will be a marketplace for us. And of course, boosting,” said Erck.

The company said that studies found their two-dose vaccine was 80% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children ages 12 to 17.

