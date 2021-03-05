Maryland Attorney General warns of COVID consumer scams

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and his deputies for consumer affairs held a town hall Friday about consumer scams during the pandemic.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — As if coping with the impact of the coronavirus this past year isn’t enough of a challenge, there’s been a dramatic rise in consumer scams along with it.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh held a town hall Friday with two of his deputy attorneys, giving general warning to consumers to be vigilant about being preyed upon by dishonest business practices. He told the forum about being contacted by a mom with a young child who was given a $350.00 estimate to move her furniture and belongings to a new apartment, only to be told after the truck was loaded that another $1,200 was due.

Frosh said, “We get about 40,000 calls per year. We recover for the folks who call us ten to fifteen million dollars per year.”

Fortunately, in the case of mom scammed by the movers, Frosh went to court and got an injunction forcing them to deliver the mom’s furnishings. A subpoena of the mover’s books & bank records showed they had pulled the same scam 400 times.