Maryland Association of Counties discusses education, Next Generation 911

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Association of Counties conducted an overview for Washington County.

In its report, they noted Maryland’s biggest priorities for the next budget is education funding and next generation 911. According to the organization, it is the state’s third year figuring the most effective way to spend money on education without a major negative impact.

Organizers say a legislative issue they are working to resolve is improving many factors within the Next Generation 911 initiative. They also discussed identifying any future economical weakness this year that may result in budget cuts or adjustments for next year’s proposed budget.