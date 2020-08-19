Maryland applies for additional federal unemployment benefits

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during an interview with The Associated Press to talk about his response to the coronavirus outbreak as chairman of the National Governors Association in Annapolis, Md. Voting rights advocates and local election officials urged Hogan on Wednesday, July 29 to adjust his directive to hold a traditional election in November by expanding mail-in voting to reduce health risks from crowded polling stations during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) for the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) grant.

The grant will provide an additional $300 per week to residents who are unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maryland is doing much better on our health metrics than most of the rest of the country, we are doing much better on our economic recovery than most of the rest of the country, and we want to do whatever it takes to keep it that way,” said Governor Hogan in a press release. “But far too many Marylanders are still struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic. With this critical funding, we can help those struggling Marylanders weather this storm, get back on their feet, and recover.”

According to a release, once FEMA reviews and approves the application, the Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Unemployment Insurance will work together with the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) and FEMA to program, implement, and distribute LWA funds.

The funds are expected to begin in late September.

“Our department is grateful for the opportunity to apply for federal funding from FEMA to provide additional financial support to unemployed Marylanders as our state continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson. “While it will take some time to work with the federal administration to implement this new program, all claimants will receive benefit payments retroactive to their earliest date of eligibility within the new program.”

Maryland’s unemployment is at eight percent, nearly 28 percent lower than the national unemployment rate.

