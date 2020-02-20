Maryland and West Virginia have plans for scenic biking trail

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Mountain State and Maryland bicycle enthusiasts may have more trail options by the time the weather warms this spring.

The West Virginia Department of Highways and Hagerstown-Eastern Panhandle regional planners are designating a section of Route 11 into Jefferson County, West Virginia, as part of an interstate scenic trail connecting New York with North Carolina.

The plan will complement the host of options already in the region for riders who love hitting the trail with friends.

“The C&O Canal which runs into the Great Allegany passage for 185 miles makes for a great opportunity to get out and ride, meet lots of others on the trail,” says Jordan Hutcher, owner of Hub City Cycles in Hagerstown. “There’s also the western Maryland rail trail which runs parallel to the C&O Canal.”

The proposal is open to public comment next week through the West Virginia Department of Highways and finalizing the plan is expected as early as April.