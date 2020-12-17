Maryland and Province of Ontario strike trade deal

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a trade agreement with the Canadian province of Ontario to exchange medical supplies, automotive parts and aquaculture.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Thursday the State of Maryland and the Canadian Province of Ontario signed an agreement to increase trade, attract investment, and encourage job creation.

In a virtual ceremony, Governor Larry Hogan, joined by his commerce secretary, Kelly Schulz, agreed to convene a permanent procurement council so that Maryland and Canadian products can be exchanged — whether it be medical supplies or car and truck parts. Schulz sees an opportunity to promote Maryland seafood and aquaculture.

“It fits into this partnership we are looking at between Ontario and Maryland,” Schulz said.

There are more than 130 Canadian-owned companies operating in Maryland, contributing $590 million in payroll to the economy.