Maryland agencies help secure D.C. during inauguration week

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — All hands on deck as this year’s inauguration is bringing tighter security measures than ever before.

Agencies all across Maryland are sending officers to the nation’s capital to help secure the streets during such an unprecedented time. Montgomery County Police are assisting DC, Capital Police. Rick Goodale of the Montgomery County Police said, “Since 2001, Montgomery County Police [have] sent a contingent of officers down into Washington, DC.

The department has been sending officers to help with several inaugurations for decades. “Montgomery County Police [are] extremely proud to send officers down there to help participate in inaugurating a new president,” Goodale stated.

Right on the border of Washington, DC, the City of Bladensburg has sent some of their officers to help as well. City of Bladensburg Police Department Chief, Tyrone Collington said, “It troubled me to see officers get injured.” The department has been planning and gearing up as there is no room for error given the most recent events at the capital. “Over the last few weeks, our officers have gone through some extensive training,” Collington stated.

Their officers went through de-escalation training, mental illness training, and bolawrap training, which is a remote restraint system that will reduce injury to both officers and civilians. The help doesn’t stop there. Agencies across Maryland have joined the inauguration events as well.

Police departments aren’t sharing the amount of officers sent to DC due to security reasons.