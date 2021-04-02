Maryland administers nearly 77,000 vaccines in a single day, on the way to Hogan’s goal of 100,000 per day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland is on its way to achieving Governor Larry Hogan’s daily vaccination goal.

The state has broken another one-day record, reporting 76,590 administered shots on Friday. This brings Maryland closer to the 100,000 shots per day goal state officials are working to reach once the supply is available.

Courtesy of the Office of Gov. Larry Hogan

Now Maryland is averaging just over 59,000 shots per day, with over 2.8 million shots in total. Almost 41% of Maryland’s 18 and older population has received at least one shot, as well as almost 76% of the 65 and older population.