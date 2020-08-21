Maryland adds 53,900 jobs in July

MARYLAND (WDVM) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has hit businesses hard, many employees are starting to return to work. The Maryland Department of Labor says the state added 53,900 jobs in July.

That growth brought the unemployment rate in Maryland down to 7.6 percent. In the last three months, the labor department says Maryland has added 156,200 jobs. Many of those jobs come from the Leisure and Hospitality industry as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift and employees are allowed back to work.

Related Content FEMA approves additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits in Maryland Video

Below is a list of jobs added by industry in July, per the Maryland Labor Department:

Leisure and Hospitality: 26,100 jobs added

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities: 8,300 jobs added (5,500 from Retail)

Mining, Logging, and Construction: 2,600 jobs added

Manufacturing: 1,500 jobs added

Financial Activities: 600 jobs added

The Maryland Labor Department says the Professional and Business Services sector, as well as the Education and Health Services sector, both saw a decrease in jobs.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM