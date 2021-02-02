Maryland ad campaign launched for support on affordable prescription drugs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland officials launched a new ad campaign to get support on the Maryland prescription drug affordability bill.

Last year the general assembly passed legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Governor Hogan vetoed the bill, which officials say would make it difficult to get prescriptions for those who are in need of financial help.

Several leaders have come together to urge the Maryland General Assembly to override of governor’s veto. There is also a radio ad campaign that begins February 2nd that will feature seven-county executives and Baltimore’s Mayor Brandon Scott.

“It is frightening to lose your job at any time but it’s particularly frightening to lose your job and often health insurance that goes with it during a health pandemic,” said Jan Gardner, Frederick County Executive.

“Marylanders depend as you’ve all mentioned on those prescriptions whether its cancer treatments, or epi-pens, and beyond and drug companies skyrocketing prices are putting life-saving treatments out of reach are far too many,” said Hank Greenberg, Director, AARP Maryland.

The Senate has already voted to override the governor’s veto. Officials are hoping for an override vote in the House of Delegates. If leaders get enough votes to override the veto, the board will be able to bring down the costs of prescription drugs.