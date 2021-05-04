Maryland activates mobile vaccination teams to vaccinate nursing home staff and residents

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland is stepping up their efforts in getting more nursing home and congregate care workers vaccinated.

As a part of Hogan’s “No Arm Left Behind” initiative mobile vaccination teams will be activated to conduct additional clinics for nursing home staff and residents. State health officials will deploy these mobile vaccination teams to more than 30 nursing homes each week. There also is a new data dashboard for facility vaccination rates in partnership with the state’s department of aging.

Hogan said, “If you are not yet vaccinated please get your vaccine immediately to keep you, your family, and neighbors safe so we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all and get back to life as normal. “

Hogan also announced 12 million dollars for a hospital community vaccination grant that will particularly help underserved areas increase their vaccination rate.