Marty Snook Pool reopens with COVID-19 restrictions in place

Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Marty Snook Pool in Washington County opened Monday with COVID-19 restrictions in place in order to follow CDC guidelines.

No more than 100 people will be allowed inside the pool gates at any given time, all individuals must maintain social distancing by staying 6 feet away from each other. Additionally, the pool slides will be closed, no pool socials will be allowed, and concessions will only be selling prepackaged food.

Washington County Parks and Recreation released a virtual tracking tool so you can see how many people are at the pool before you go: https://washcomd.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/9a7a8a262dd344ceb94c2cdce75ccac2

